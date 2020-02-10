Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $13,860,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

