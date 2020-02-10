OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.95.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report