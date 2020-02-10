OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.95.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.