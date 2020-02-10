ValuEngine Lowers Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.