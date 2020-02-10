J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SJM. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.23 on Friday. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in J M Smucker by 835.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in J M Smucker by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

