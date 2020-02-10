SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAFRAN/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

