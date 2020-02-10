$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

