Brokerages Expect Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAAP. Oppenheimer downgraded Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,140 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $880.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.02. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

