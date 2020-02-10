Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Fitbit reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fitbit.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fitbit by 62.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 106.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fitbit by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fitbit by 39.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

