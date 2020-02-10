Analysts Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Systemax by 674.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $916.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

