$0.45 EPS Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.