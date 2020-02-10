Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

