Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

LAKE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,314.00 and a beta of 0.32. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

