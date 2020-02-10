CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

