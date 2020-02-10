CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.