CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 148,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 114,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 36.2% during the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 587,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 156,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove Inc has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.