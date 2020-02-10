CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,439 QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

