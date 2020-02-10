Cedar Capital LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

