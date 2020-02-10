Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $207.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

