Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.59 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

