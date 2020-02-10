Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $294.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

