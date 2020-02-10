Cedar Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

