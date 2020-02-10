ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Position Decreased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

