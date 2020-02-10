Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $10,600,324. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $109.09 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.