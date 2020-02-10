Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $327.00 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

