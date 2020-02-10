Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $336.75 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.