Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 447,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,563,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,714,000 after acquiring an additional 215,752 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 479,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.