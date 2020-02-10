Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.