Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $154.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

