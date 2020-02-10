Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $17.13 on Monday. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

