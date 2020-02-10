Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $366.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.01. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

