Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.