Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in 3M by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in 3M by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.