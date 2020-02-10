Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $192.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.