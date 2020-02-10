Cedar Capital LLC Buys 742 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.65. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $159.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

