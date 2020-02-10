Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $276.48 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

