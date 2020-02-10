Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $240.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

