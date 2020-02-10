CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

CSGP stock opened at $666.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $393.31 and a one year high of $699.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $636.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.04.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

