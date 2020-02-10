Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.68.

CI opened at $208.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

