Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

BDX opened at $246.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

