Cedar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,459 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

