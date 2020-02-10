Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $579.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

