CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,599 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.1% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

