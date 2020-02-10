Chartist Inc. CA Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 15.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.