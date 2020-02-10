CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ SVA opened at $6.47 on Monday. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Its product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71, or EV71, hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 pandemic influenza, H1N1 influenza, and mumps.

