CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

