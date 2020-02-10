SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,755 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

