Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.13.

NYSE MSI opened at $179.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

