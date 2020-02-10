Chartist Inc. CA Sells 153 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.88 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

