TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

