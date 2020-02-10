Chartist Inc. CA Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $194.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $196.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.